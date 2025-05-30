Study reveals surprising trend among nearly half of Tesla drivers: 'More ... emotionally charged than they ever expected'

Vandalism against vehicles has unfortunately been around for a very long time. From keyed door panels to slashed tires, it can become a costly ordeal for anyone who has even been victimized. And according to nearly 50% of Tesla owners, their electric vehicles have been targeted by vandals at an alarming rate.

In a recent study from Guardian Service, researchers surveyed 508 Tesla owners in the United States. This was done to "explore how vandalism, insurance hikes, and public perception are reshaping the EV ownership experience."

As noted by the researchers, 44% of Tesla owners reported that they received "intentional damage to their vehicle." This accounted for an average repair bill of $1,900 for owners. Not only do these acts of vandalism cost Tesla owners in the short term, but they may affect long-term insurance rates as well.

The study reports that 61% of the respondents had their insurance rates go up following the purchase of their EV, with an average increase of $340 per year. However, millennials said that they had experienced an even greater increase at $360 annually. This resulted in 30% of EV owners switching insurance providers since their initial purchase.

Since becoming involved with the U.S. government, specifically the polarizing Department of Government Efficiency, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has drawn the ire of protesters around the country. Not only has this contributed to a massive decrease in vehicle sales for Tesla in the first quarter of 2025, but it has also thrust Tesla owners and their vehicles into the spotlight.

"As the auto market races toward electrification, the road for Tesla owners is proving more turbulent, costly, and emotionally charged than they ever expected," Guardian Service wrote.

Unfortunately, vandalism against EVs can potentially persuade current owners to sell their cars and deter prospective buyers from considering purchasing an EV. This can continue our reliance on dirty fuels and further accelerate the rise of global temperatures, given that gas, oil, and coal account for more than three-quarters of human-generated heat-trapping pollution.

Besides offering zero tailpipe pollution as well as requiring less overall maintenance (with fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles), EVs can save drivers significant money when paired with the installation of home solar panels.

