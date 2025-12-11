Tesla vandalism has been on the rise, but the built-in sentry cameras can catch many people in the act.

A Reddit user recently shared their run-in with a vandal on the r/ModelY subreddit.

The video shows a man on a bicycle approaching the parked car. When the biker gets to the car's rear mirror, he kicks it off. The poster switches the camera view, and we can see that the biker fell as soon as he completed his "mission."

As one commenter noted, "Instant karma."

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has garnered negative press over the past year for both his commentary and his political activity. While it is impossible to link him directly to individual cases of vandalism, his actions have not helped the brand's image.

Tesla vandalism and other anti-electric vehicle sentiments can slow our transition to EVs, which can help reduce heat-trapping pollution from traditional vehicles.





Unfortunately, vandalism has spread beyond vehicles and also impacts EV charging stations. Vandals will cut EV charging cables, scratch out screens, or unplug vehicles while they are charging.

Those who are against EVs often cite environmental concerns with mining for resources or pollution from the manufacturing and charging process. However, these processes are becoming cleaner over time, and the EPA notes that EVs are more eco-friendly than gas-powered cars.

In addition to being a more sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles, EVs can also save drivers money. According to Coltura, EVs can save drivers hundreds to thousands of dollars on maintenance costs alone.

Charging with at-home solar can amplify your EV savings. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer tool can help homeowners understand solar installation options and save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar installation through curated, vetted bids.

Overall, more widespread adoption of EVs and the retirement of gas-powered vehicles means lower pollution from dirty energy sources.

While some in the comments argued that the Reddit poster was in the bike lane, the poster wrote that they did not take up the bike lane and that the vandal also tried to kick the mirror of the car behind, but failed.

Most commenters agreed that the vandalism to the car was unjustified.

"That sucks. Just why," one wrote.

