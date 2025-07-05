Musk AI facility sparks backlash over potential health threats to local residents: 'The city failed to measure'

"This action is about justice, transparency and our human right to breathe."

A Memphis city government air quality test found that the air pollution near Elon Musk's xAI data center isn't a threat, Teslarati reported. However, some local groups claim the findings don't tell the whole story. They argued the testing overlooked the site's biggest pollution source — its turbines.

According to the City of Memphis, tests ran for 12 hours daily on June 13 and 16. A third-party partner installed air monitors at the City Hall, Macedonia Church, and The Links at Whitehaven. All results were reportedly within safe limits.

While xAI welcomed the news, environmental groups criticized the results. They said the data center's turbines posed respiratory health risks.

Critics raised concerns with the testing due to air sensor placement issues and missing ozone data, according to TechCrunch.

"The city failed to measure ozone pollution — better known as smog — which we already know is a major problem in the Memphis area," said the Southern Environmental Law Center, per Teslarati.

Like SELC, Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson asserted that the test results created a misleading narrative.

In his MSNBC opinion piece, Pearson backed SELC's plan to take xAI to court. The action follows the discovery that the data center had 35 turbines. Tesla only applied for 15 turbine permits.

"This action is about justice, transparency and our human right to breathe clean air," he wrote.

In May, the Greater Memphis Chamber said that phase one of the two-phase data center had been connected to the local power grid's newly built substation. The move will allow xAI to remove gas turbines from the site over the next two months.

However, half of them will stay to run phase two until a second substation is completed. The chamber added that xAI has begun using 150-megawatt Tesla Megapack batteries to back up the site's power.

