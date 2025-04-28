Tesla announces breakthrough in battery technology that could change the EV game: 'Been waiting to acknowledge this great achievement'

Now may be the best time to make the switch from your gas-powered vehicle.

While Tesla continues to face mounting issues with its sales numbers, the company has steadily made progress with its long-awaited 4680 battery.

Tesla first teased the arrival of the 4680 battery way back in September 2020 during its "Battery Day" event. Since then, the company has announced the production of over 100 million 4680 batteries throughout each of its factories, Teslarati reported.

As detailed by Not a Tesla App, the 4680 battery has been touted for its ability to cut down production costs, streamline manufacturing, and become a more efficient battery cell for all Tesla vehicles. Michael Guilfoy, director of cell manufacturing operations at Tesla, celebrated the company's progress with the battery in March 2025.

"Been waiting to acknowledge this great achievement by Tesla's 4680 Cell Manufacturing team since the end of last year … but as Elon announced last night, our Cell Manufacturing team in Texas reached a huge milestone at the end of 2024 with becoming the lowest cost per kWh battery cell producer for Tesla!" Guilfoy wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Alongside the lowered production cost, which could potentially lower the cost of the cars as well, Tesla says that the 4680 battery has the potential to increase a car's range by up to 16%. The company also claims that the battery has five times the energy of the 2170-type cell.

Despite taking the crown as the best-selling EV company in the world in 2024, Tesla has faced significant troubles so far in 2025. As protests against CEO Elon Musk impact Tesla dealerships across the globe, the company has also seen a 13% drop in sales. Despite this, sales of used EVs have continued to rise.

As more and more progress is made on EV batteries, now may be the best time to make the switch from your gas-powered vehicle. EVs offer zero tailpipe pollution and often require less maintenance than gas-powered cars as well. So not only can you help the environment, but you can also save money by reducing the number of trips to the auto shop.

