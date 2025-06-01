Elon Musk's AI company under fire after secret project exposed at massive facility: 'Reckless, irresponsible, and a threat to us all'

"Must take decisive action and shut down xAI immediately."

Community advocacy groups sent a letter accusing Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, of setting up Tennessee gas turbines without permission.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, the Southern Environmental Law Center and other advocacy groups wrote the letter to the Shelby County Health Department. It claimed the company exceeded the number of turbines for which it has permits.

The groups want turbine operations to cease until xAI complies with the Clean Air Act. The SELC said in a statement, "The dozens of turbines operating outside the datacenter likely make xAI the largest industrial source of the smog-forming pollutant NOx (nitrogen oxides) in Memphis."

NOx refers to various nitrogen-oxygen compounds produced through combustion. These harmful compounds cause respiratory health problems, acid rain, and water pollution.

According to CNBC, the advocacy group said xAI applied for 15 temporary turbine permits, but aerial images show 35.

Why are these extra turbines troubling?

Natural gas is actually methane gas, and while the primary byproducts from these turbines is carbon dioxide and water, the combustion process causes a reaction between nitrogen and oxygen in the air, and that is where the NOx generally comes from, along with the fact that the methane is not pure and includes other hydrocarbons and other pollutants.

NOx and some of these other byproducts, like formaldehyde, are dangerous to humans and the environment. These gases cause various health problems and harm local ecosystems.

SELC Senior Attorney Amanda Garcia said, "xAI has essentially built a power plant in South Memphis with no oversight, no permitting, and no regard for families living in nearby communities. These dozens of gas turbines are doing significant harm to the air Memphians breathe every day."

xAI's behavior disregards government requirements and the Clean Air Act. Letting companies get away with ignoring environmental policies accelerates climate change, worsens pollution, and opens the door for more corporations to operate without concern for the planet.

For over 35 years, just 100 companies have created 71% of planet-warming emissions, according to The Guardian. Some promote clean policies, but are merely greenwashing themselves. Others, like xAI, sneak around authorities at the expense of the planet.

What's being done about xAI's behavior?

Supporting groups like SELC hold corporations and authorities accountable for following and enforcing environmental policies.

Garcia said, "We expect local health leaders to promptly act in order to hold xAI accountable for its clear violations of the Clean Air Act." This letter pressures government entities to keep companies in check.

To stop this behavior among corporations, people must support green brands, advocate for firm policies, and speak up when they see injustice.

KeShaun Pearson, Director of Memphis Community Against Pollution, said, "The rapid scaling of these dangerous toxic pollutants is this is reckless, irresponsible, and a threat to us all. The Shelby County Health Department must take decisive action and shut down xAI immediately."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.