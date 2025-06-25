Tesla gets surprising sales news in key market — here's what's happening

Tesla sales declined in the United States and Europe in the first quarter of 2025, but there's good news for the company elsewhere.

Tesla sales declined in the United States and Europe in the first quarter of 2025, but there's good news for the company elsewhere.

The brand has seen rising sales in China in the second quarter, with an 80% week-over-week increase, according to Teslarati. The second quarter concludes at the end of June.

Although Tesla sales dropped 13% from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, according to CarBuzz, Tesla's numbers in China are looking promising.

CNEVPost reported over 15,000 Tesla registrations from June 9 to June 15 alone.

China is a leader in the electric vehicle market and in EV adoption. Statista noted that government subsidies and investment in EV infrastructure make owning an EV in China particularly appealing.

EVs are also on the rise around the world, especially in the United States and Europe. In the U.S., there were around 22,000 EVs on the roads in 2011; now there are over 2 million, based on estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Purchasing an EV may be the best decision for your wallet and the environment.

While the Chinese government has supported the adoption of EVs, there are tax breaks and incentives in the U.S. as well. Beyond these, Tesla cut the price of its most popular car, the Model Y, by $11,000 in April.

According to the National Resources Defense Council, "You can bank on saving across the life of your electric vehicle." Net savings could be anywhere from $7,000 to $11,000.

Installing solar panels to generate the energy to charge an EV can drastically increase the savings associated with EV ownership. Charge HQ estimates $140 per year can be saved on average.

EnergySage offers a free platform to receive and compare quotes from vetted local solar installers — potentially saving customers up to $10,000.

If buying solar panels is too much of an up-front cost, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can install solar panels for no money down with locked-in low energy rates.

Widespread adoption of EVs is a great step for the environment, as EVs produce much less pollution throughout their lifespans than traditional fuel-powered vehicles. This means less harmful gases in the atmosphere contributing to Earth's overheating.

More EVs also means healthier, cleaner air for everyone. A study published in the journal GeoHealth found that "25% U.S. electric vehicle adoption with energy sourced from [the] current electric grid prevents [about] $17B in health and climate damages annually."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.