Tesla owner stunned after checking security footage from Costco parking lot: 'Any chance someone knows who this guy is?'

"It blows my mind that this still happens."

A peeved Redditor took to the local r/richmondhill to share footage of vandalism on their Tesla.

"Just got my car keyed by this man ... What options do I have?" wrote the original poster. "Any chance someone knows who this guy is?"

The footage shared by the poster (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear) clearly shows the man, and the OP says they have the perpetrator's license plate number as well. The poster later said in the replies that they disagreed over a parking spot, which likely precipitated the vandalism.

Keying incidents like this against Tesla vehicles have often occurred unprompted, due in no small part to the tarnishing of the brand by CEO Elon Musk. His political stances have caused protests, boycotts, and vandalism against both Tesla cars and charging stations. Some owners have gone so far as to disguise their vehicles to avoid damage.

Despite the bruised brand, Teslas remain among the most popular cars worldwide. EVs are generally a key to the future of transportation. They're cheaper to run than gas cars, and drivers don't have to deal with the harmful fumes of burning fuel. Best of all, electric vehicles cut out a large chunk of emissions produced in traditional cars, even after taking the manufacturing footprint and a dirty charging grid into consideration.

By cutting light-duty vehicle emissions, it's possible in the long term to tamp down destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which are wreaking havoc on agriculture and housing costs.

Reddit community members were downright flabbergasted at the vandalism incident in Richmond Hill.

"It blows my mind that this still happens even though it is well known that Tesla's have a ton of cameras in them and record everything," wrote one community member.

"You should definitely report it to the police," said the top-voted reply.

