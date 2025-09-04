Tesla driver shares security video of upsetting incident in parking garage: 'Recognize him?'

A Redditor took to the r/SeattleWA community to share footage of a man keying a Tesla.

"Happened in Pioneer Square. Recognize him?" wrote the original poster, alongside a video of the vandal in action. A later reply included screenshots from the video showing the perpetrator's car and license plate. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Despite the clear footage provided by the feature, Sentry Mode has somehow failed to stop others from committing vandalism against Teslas.

Tesla's brand has taken a nosedive after CEO Elon Musk began engaging more in politics. His stances have led to boycotts of Tesla and declines in sales. It has also caused some individuals to damage Supercharger stations, dealerships, and vehicles. Some owners have become concerned enough to disguise the Tesla branding on their vehicles to avoid being the targets of such attacks.

Despite all of this, Tesla EVs remain some of the most popular cars worldwide. Electric vehicles, more broadly, are a cornerstone of the future of transportation. Even once manufacturing is taken into account, electric vehicles produce far fewer emissions than traditional cars.

The tailpipe pollution from light-duty gas vehicles contributes to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These have major negative consequences on agriculture and, in turn, grocery prices. Extreme weather also impacts housing costs by way of rising insurance premiums. Gas vehicle emissions are also the source of health risks for drivers and passengers.

Thanks to the monetary savings of powering cars with electricity, EVs are also cheaper to operate than their internal combustion counterparts. This benefit can be redoubled when charging a car with solar energy.

The Reddit community was incredulous at the vandalism on display in Seattle.

"Anyone who lives in Seattle should know that Teslas have cameras," said the top-voted reply.

