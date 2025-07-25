Tesla driver shares photo of disgusting discovery at Supercharger station: 'I would hate to be the employee called to clean up this mess'

An especially gross form of vandalism at an electric vehicle charging station left the r/TeslaLounge community stunned.

"Someone smeared s*** on every supercharger/handle in this station?" the original poster wrote alongside a photo.

Tesla has been subject to a barrage of public hatred following the political decisions of CEO Elon Musk over the last year. This has manifested as damage to charging stations and vehicles as well as protests and boycotts. The tarnishing of the brand has pushed some Tesla owners to disguise their vehicles as other brands to avoid similar vandalism.

Regardless of one's opinion of Musk, Teslas are still some of the most popular vehicles in the world, and electric vehicles generally are the future of transportation. They're cheaper to run and maintain than gas cars, and they're great for the environment, even when manufacturing pollution is taken into account.

Light-duty vehicles account for a big chunk of America's atmospheric pollution. By replacing gas cars with EVs, it's possible to tamp down increasingly destructive weather patterns, including floods and droughts. These patterns are causing a crisis in housing insurance and raising grocery prices, among many other ill effects.

Even after waves of vandalism against Tesla property, the Reddit community was floored by this particular incident.

"I would hate to be the employee called to clean up this mess," one wrote.

"Where did they get that much s***!?" another exclaimed.

