Tesla owner appalled after catching stranger's destructive act on camera: 'Dude didn't even look back'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Tesla owner was infuriated to find their electric vehicle keyed by a complete stranger. The original poster caught the vandalism on camera, dragging a key across their white Tesla as they walked by. 

According to the post, the OP followed the vandal back to their house and confronted them. However, even though the OP caught the entire incident on camera, the vandal continued to deny his actions.  

Why?
byu/TheGooseCanadian inTorontoDriving

The OP contacted the police and filed a report at the time last year. Redditors were appalled by the blatant vandalism. 

"Dude didn't even look back just went on about his day?" wrote one user. "What a slimeball! Sucks that happened."

"Take that to a lawyer," suggested another Redditor. "See if you can get the goof to pay for a new paint job."

Unfortunately, cases of EV vandalism are not uncommon. Other Redditors have shared similar instances of coming back to a keyed car. EV vandalism deters other drivers from switching to electric vehicles, which is vital for reducing our reliance on gas and oil. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

While EVs have their own environmental footprint from mining, the amount of pollution generated from that process is far less than the amount of dirty energy spewed out by gas-powered vehicles. 

Despite these unfortunate cases of EV vandalism, switching to an electric vehicle still has numerous benefits. By driving one, you can not only save money on gas but also on car maintenance. In fact, after making the switch, you can expect to save $1,500 each year on car maintenance and gas. 

Redditors continued to express their outrage after witnessing the vandalism. 

"This makes me so mad," wrote one user. "... Sorry this happened to you."

After a few months of waiting, the OP finally heard back from the police. The vandal was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, according to the OP.

