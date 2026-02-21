Tesla launches 'game-changing' project aiming to make drivers' lives easier: 'Steps forward'

Tesla has announced a major project that will make it easier for people in Chile to travel by electric vehicle.

With the help of Chilean energy company Copec, Tesla will install Superchargers every 200 kilometers (124 miles) between the cities of La Serena and Puerto Montt, MobilityPlaza reported.

Each station will have four chargers powered entirely by renewable energy, Copec said in a press release. In just 15 minutes, a car connected to a Supercharger can gain 280 kilometers (174 miles) in range. Installation of the new charging network is set to begin in 2026.

This development will make it easier for people to switch to EVs by reducing range anxiety — the fear that people will not be able to find places to charge their car before arriving at their destination. This issue is especially prevalent in South America, where EV sales are booming but a cohesive charging network is not yet in place.

Tesla experienced a drop in sales in 2025, in part due to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in American politics and polarizing rhetoric. Still, Tesla remains a key player in efforts to build EV infrastructure worldwide.

Using an adapter, owners of non-Tesla EVs, such as Hondas and Acuras, can power up at Tesla chargers, making the mass installation of Superchargers a boon for a wide range of EV drivers.

Just as the new Supercharger network is set to be powered by renewable energy, at-home EV chargers can also use electricity generated by solar panels. This option not only reduces the need for grid-provided energy — which still relies heavily on burning coal, gas, and oil — but it also saves money on charging costs.

Social media users responded positively to the prospect of enhanced EV travel in Chile.

One X user wrote that the project would be "game-changing" for the nation's mobility.

Another commented, "Always enjoyable to see steps forward."

