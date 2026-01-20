Experts reveal stunning change in global energy: 'The driving force'

We officially produce enough renewable energy to meet the planet's electricity demands for three quarters of the year.

An energy think tank, Ember, has published positive new data about wind and solar energy. According to reporting by Electrek, renewable energy is growing so much that it is actually outpacing global electricity demand.

As well as this, dirty power usage is predicted to remain flat, which would make 2025 the first year that dirty fuel production hasn't increased from the previous year since the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewable energy production now generates more electricity than coal.

Compared to the first three quarters of 2024, solar generation increased by 31% in the first three quarters of 2025. Not only is that a massive increase, but there was actually more solar energy produced in the first nine months of 2025 than in the entirety of 2024.

Relying more on renewable energies could lead to cheaper utility bills for everybody, because wind and solar power have been found to be a far cheaper source of energy than dirty fuels like oil and gas.

Unlike oil and gas, generating and using wind and solar power doesn't release harmful carbon pollution, which has been linked to serious health issues, such as cancers, diabetes, cognitive impairment, and neurological diseases, according to the World Health Organization.

This marks a major shift in the global power system toward a cleaner future, proving that it is feasible to power the planet with energy that doesn't destroy the environment.

Nicholas Fulghum, a senior data analyst at Ember, said per Electrek, "Record solar power growth and stagnating fossil fuels in 2025 show how clean power has become the driving force in the power sector."

He continued, "Fossil power now appears to be entering a period of stagnation and managed decline."

If you want to reap the benefits of renewable energy and see your own energy bills plummet, you could consider installing solar panels at home. This could bring the cost of your energy down to almost nothing.

TCD's Solar Explorer is a handy tool to connect with vetted installers and yield savings of up to $10,000 on installations. This resource has budget-friendly options like $0-down subscription programs, too, which can reduce your utility rates by up to 20%. Palmetto's LightReach is one example of a program where you can lease solar panels and lock in low energy rates.

If you're more interested in buying a rooftop system, EnergySage is another great partner in finding vetted installers at your price point and snagging incentives.

Plus, if you pair an upgraded HVAC with solar panels, you could save up to 50% on heating and cooling your home. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it simple to compare your options. Finally, if you download the free Palmetto Home app, you can earn rewards of up to $5,000 to spend on home upgrades by changing simple actions in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.