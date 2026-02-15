New data reveals major Tesla setback in key market: 'So frustrating and disheartening to see'

Analysts said Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics had a major impact on the brand.

Car buyers in the United Kingdom have steered clear of Tesla since the start of the year, with vehicle sales in the region plunging significantly.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, Tesla sales in the U.K. declined more than 57% year-over-year in January. Only 647 were registered in the first month of the year. Meanwhile, Chinese automaker BYD saw sales rise 21% in January.

"It's so frustrating and disheartening to see what has become of Tesla," one commenter wrote. "Tesla had almost a decade to themselves without any competition, and they just let that advantage slip through their fingers, because they'd rather appeal to Musk more so than their mission statement."

Electrek reported that Tesla could struggle to sustain business in Europe if sales drop below 200,000 in 2026. The outlet noted that all U.K. car registrations struggled in January, with a 4.6% decline.

Why is the decline of Tesla sales significant?

Tesla sales have faced a downward trend for the last couple of years. Analysts said Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics had a major impact on the brand. According to USA Today, Tesla sold 1.64 million cars worldwide in 2025 compared to 1.79 million electric vehicles in 2024.

The EV market may face challenges overall in 2026. According to Bloomberg, global EV sales are expected to slow down this year. Experts estimated that drivers will buy more than 24 million EVs in 2026, but sales growth is expected to be much weaker than the previous year.

Drivers who switch to EVs save hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance. The cars are much more efficient than their gas-powered alternatives, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The planet-friendly vehicles may create carbon pollution when charging, but they release no tailpipe pollution.

What's being done about EV sales?

Several EV automakers, including Tesla, have started offering more affordable models for buyers, per Business Insider. If a new vehicle still doesn't fit the budget, prices for used EVs have dropped considerably over the past few years.

While the federal tax credit for EVs expired last year in the United States, car buyers may be able to find financial help at the state level. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced an incentive program intended to boost EV adoption in the state.

