Game-changing new accessory will open up Tesla Supercharger stations to more drivers — here's what's happening

Charging up just got a whole lot easier for Honda and Acura electric vehicle owners.

As of July 22, 2025, drivers of the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX can now tap into Tesla's massive Supercharger network across the U.S. and Canada — over 23,500 stations — thanks to a new adapter, Drive Tesla reported.

The $225 adapter is available through Honda and Acura dealerships and the DreamShop online store.

This move gives EV drivers a big boost in convenience, especially in areas where public charging stations are still catching up. While drivers still need the Tesla app to start and pay for charging, Honda is already developing its own plug-and-charge solution to make future sessions even more seamless — no extra apps required.

This isn't just a perk for Honda and Acura owners. It's part of a much bigger shift in the EV world. Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), once exclusive to its own vehicles, is fast becoming the go-to plug across the industry.

Honda and Acura committed to the switch last year, and this adapter marks one of their first major steps in that transition. Starting in 2025, their new EVs will come equipped with NACS ports, eliminating the need for adapters altogether.

It's a timely upgrade. Tesla's EV sales numbers have faced headwinds in 2025, but the company's Supercharger network remains unmatched in reach and speed — and it's become a key selling point as more brands get on board.

For Honda and Acura, this change is just one piece of a much larger strategy. By 2030, they aim to give drivers access to around 100,000 DC fast chargers across North America through partners like EVgo, IONNA, and others, per Drive Tesla.

For those relying on public outlets, however, this adapter isn't just a nifty tool — it's a symbol of how EV infrastructure is becoming more open, convenient, and consumer-focused. And that's a win for drivers and the planet alike.

