Tesla brings unprecedented new sight to US highways: 'This is a huge step'

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Arizona, right by Exit 155, can now spot Tesla's Supercharger logo sitting next to the usual gas and food signs, according to Not a Tesla App.

For years, Tesla didn't bother with signs like this because the cars' trip planner already handled directions. Now that other car manufacturers are plugging into the Supercharger network, however, having a marker on the road makes sense in a way it didn't before.

First highway sign with Superchargers, more to come pic.twitter.com/k6VWcEJDyZ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 24, 2025

With most automakers building around the North American Charging Standard (NACS), drivers now see Superchargers as part of the broader electric vehicle charging network.

A sign on the highway may seem small, but to someone in a Ford F-150 Lightning or a Chevy Equinox EV, it serves as a quick reminder that a charger is conveniently located right off the exit. This bit of visibility helps reassure drivers who might worry about running low on charge.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Over time, it could pull more traffic to the stalls, potentially bringing in extra revenue.

Rules are shifting, too. A Kentucky NACS ruling required federally funded public chargers to include Tesla's plug, marking a major step for NACS adoption.

At the same time, Tesla has rolled out small updates for owners, including solar charging features and an air mattress accessory. These updates show that the company is continually testing new ways to add comfort and reduce pollution.

That said, Tesla reports show that sales in the first half of 2025 slipped, with deliveries falling short of earlier streaks. Tesla bounced back in Q3 with a record number of deliveries before EV tax credits expired in the U.S.

While EVs pollute less than gas cars, transportation still produces about 16% of harmful carbon pollution, according to Our World in Data. Highlighting charging stations along highways could encourage even more drivers to switch to EVs and push that number down.

Home charging typically costs significantly less than drawing power from a public station, potentially saving hundreds of dollars annually. Qmerit helps homeowners interested in setting up Level 2 chargers by providing free, instant estimates.

Add solar on top of that, and savings stack further. EnergySage compares quotes from vetted local installers and helps households cut as much as $10,000 off their panel costs. Taking these small steps, along with supporting eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands, can lower your expenses and environmental impact.

On X, the highway sign didn't go unnoticed.

One user wrote, "Finally! This is a huge step for EV adoption."

Another added, "This is super cool!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.