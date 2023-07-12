It won’t be long before drivers of EVs from other manufacturers will be able to enjoy the same benefits.

Tesla could cash in big by opening up its substantial Supercharger network to other electric vehicle (EV) auto companies.

A report by Piper Sandler, an American independent investment bank and financial services company, indicates that Tesla has the potential to generate $3 billion in profits by 2030 by making its network available to other automakers.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed an agreement with Ford that grants full access to the U.S. and Canadian Supercharger network for Ford’s EVs.

Shortly after, General Motors followed suit and reached a similar agreement with Tesla. As a result, all EVs manufactured by Ford and GM in the U.S. and Canada will be able to use Tesla Superchargers as of early 2024, InsideEVs reports.

Globally, transportation accounts for more than 16.2% of planet-warming air pollution.

In the United States, transportation is responsible for nearly 30% of all harmful heat-trapping gas pollution, the most of any other economic sector. Also, the air pollution caused by conventional gasoline-powered vehicles can have severe adverse effects on human health.

EVs are crucial to facilitating the shift toward an environmentally friendly and pollution-free economy, as they significantly cut down on heat-trapping air pollution since they produce no exhaust. The number of these exhaustless vehicles on the road went from about 22,000 to more than 2 million between 2011 and 2021.

According to Tesla, “Superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Since charging above 80 percent is rarely necessary, stops are typically short and convenient. With a broad network of fast charging, automatic battery preconditioning and the exceptional range of every Tesla car, you’ll spend even more time on the road.”

Apparently, it won’t be long before drivers of EVs from other manufacturers will be able to enjoy the same benefits while keeping our atmosphere clean.

