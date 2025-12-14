Tesla makes bold move ahead of release of highly anticipated new vehicle: 'Basically hitting the sweet spot'

Tesla is significantly expanding its sales team for its Semi truck program by hiring a pair of industry veterans and preparing for increased production at its Gigafactory in Nevada.

As reported by Electrek, Tesla has hired Mac Burns and Jason Gies, two established business development pros inside the electric truck industry. The move appears to signal a sizable shift in Tesla's approach to its semi-truck. The electric vehicle manufacturer may now be building a traditional sales infrastructure to support the expected uptick in the mass production of the Tesla Semi.

The semi-truck program has faced a number of delays since its 2017 announcement. Despite being slated for mass production in 2019, the Tesla Semi production timeline has been pushed back several times due to a number of production challenges.

However, with the addition of Burns and Gies, Tesla could soon fully realize the Semi's true potential. As noted by Electrek, Burns previously worked as the Vice President of Product Management & OEM Management at Lightning eMotors before joining Eatron Technologies in 2024.

Much like Gies, Burns also has plenty of experience in the EV industry. Gies had previously served as the Head of Operations for North America at Windrose Technology, one of Tesla's primary competitors in the electric truck market.

While the Tesla Semi appears to be inching closer to its large-scale launch, the company has faced several challenges over the past 12 months. Thanks to increased competition, Tesla has reported a sharp decrease in sales in many key regions around the globe.

But with a steady wave of improvements in EV and reliable battery technology, electric trucks are now boasting lower costs with higher energy capabilities for longer ranges. This can open a window for Tesla to receive a much-needed shot in the arm.

More electric semi trucks on the road could be a smart move for Tesla, but it will definitely be a beneficial move for the environment, as this would significantly reduce pollution. EVs — both big and small — are also known for saving money. "Electrical trucks are basically hitting the sweet spot where lifetime [total cost of ownership] for vehicle owners is probably going to be cheaper," noted one commenter on Electrek.

