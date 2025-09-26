Pioneering battery manufacturer achieves breakthrough with 600,000-mile EV battery life: 'This is a monumental achievement'

A battery manufacturer has announced a stunning breakthrough in silicon-carbon anode chemistry, and it believes this will lead to more affordable electric vehicles for consumers.

StoreDot revealed in a release via EINPresswire that it has integrated a silicon-dominant anode into its proprietary battery cell design. As it stands, EV batteries generally rely on graphite anodes. However, researchers are interested in developing silicon-anode batteries, in part, because silicon can hold up to 10 times more energy than graphite.

While mining for battery materials is also significantly less polluting than harvesting fossil fuels, advancements are making the process cleaner. Silicon is viewed as a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective anode material due to its natural abundance.

If realized at scale, silicon-anode batteries could ultimately bring down the upfront cost of EVs, reduce charging times, and increase EV ranges — all factors that hinder many drivers from transitioning to EVs, according to a recent survey from AAA.

So, why aren't there more EVs powered by silicon anode batteries? Unfortunately, silicon anodes can degrade much more rapidly than graphite anodes, as explained in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters and the Journal of Power Sources.

StoreDot says it solved this problem. According to the release, its silicon-dominant anode cell achieved over 2,000 consecutive "extreme fast charging" cycles — the equivalent of 600,000 miles of battery warranty. This matches or exceeds the performance of graphite-based batteries.

"This is a monumental achievement. We've proven you can have both extreme fast charging and a long-lasting battery, making longevity concerns a thing of the past," said Dr. David Lee, Global Chief Science Officer and Head of StoreDot US.

