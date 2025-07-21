Trucking company puts long-awaited Tesla Semi through paces in 3-week test: 'Gives us great insight'

One of America's leading trucking companies recently completed a pilot program that tested the on-road capabilities of the Tesla Semi.

Despite Tesla's continued struggles with declining car sales around the globe, the company has continued to develop and test many of its other offerings. This includes the Tesla Semi, the all-electric Class 8 semi-truck.

ArcBest, a supply chain logistics company, announced in a press release that its carrier, ABF Freight, successfully operated the Tesla Semi across its over-the-road routes and service centers in both Reno, Nevada, and Sacramento, California. The three-week trial period was the company's attempt to explore "emerging technologies that support operational efficiency and environmental responsibility." ABF also included test runs in San Francisco.

Dennis Anderson, chief innovation officer at ArcBest, explained why the company wanted to see what the Tesla Semi is capable of.

"Freight transportation is a vital part of the global economy, and we know it also plays a significant role in overall greenhouse gas emissions," Anderson said in the release. "While the path to decarbonization presents complex challenges — such as infrastructure needs and alternative fuel development — it also opens the door to innovation. Vehicles like the Tesla Semi highlight the progress being made and expand the boundaries of what's possible as we work toward a more sustainable future for freight."

As noted by ArcBest, the Tesla Semi drove nearly 4,500 miles throughout the pilot program. With an average of 321 miles driven per day, the truck displayed an overall energy efficiency of 1.55 kilowatt-hour per mile.

While the average efficiency of an electric vehicle is somewhere around 0.35 kWh per mile, the Tesla Semi's performance earned high marks from the drivers behind the wheel. Those who tested the vehicle commended its comfort, safety, and overall ease of use. This can go a long way in helping to cut down our reliance on fossil fuels — such as gasoline — which are one of the leading contributors to rising global temperatures.

"We're not looking for a truck that performs well 'for an EV,'" said Matt Godfrey, president of ABF Freight. "It must meet or exceed the performance and total cost of ownership targets of our most efficient diesel units. This pilot gives us great insight into the potential of EV semis in our operations."

Although the trial run proved to be a success for the Tesla Semi's performance, ArcBest argued that the "continued development of charging infrastructure to support broader deployment across longer routes" was still needed to ensure these EVs were a viable option.

