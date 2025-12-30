Tesla owner returns to frustrating scene after parking vehicle outside: 'Unfortunately someone decided to have a go'

"Always keep Sentry on. Always."

One driver was disappointed to discover a huge scratch on the side of their electric car.

"How much to fix this key scratch on a Tesla?" the driver asked. "[I was] wondering how much it'll cost to repair or respray this kind of key scratch — unfortunately someone decided to have a go at my Tesla while I parked it outdoor."

The car has a long, horizontal scratch that runs along the driver's side front and rear doors. While Tesla vehicles are equipped with a security system called Sentry Mode, it's not always active, and wasn't in this case.

EV vandalism is, unfortunately, not uncommon. Vandals express their EV opposition by keying cars, slashing tires, egging windshields, and destroying chargers.

Tesla vehicles are at an additional risk, as people may not be vandalizing the car because it's an electric vehicle, but because of the car's connection to Elon Musk.

Regardless of the reason, vandalism can deter potential buyers from embracing EVs. Still, making your next car an electric vehicle offers both financial and environmental benefits.

Driving an EV or a hybrid EV can save you a ton of money on fuel, with "savings of up to $2,200 a year for a fully electric vehicle, and $1,500 for a hybrid electric vehicle," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

EVs and HEVs are better for the environment, too. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, although charging can generate emissions.

Still, EVs produce significantly less pollution over their lifespan than gas cars do. And while EVs do have to pay off a carbon debt due to production-related emissions, they pay it off in just a few years' time, whereas a gas car never will.

Commenters encouraged the driver to enable Sentry Mode and suggested nearby auto shops for repairs.

"Always keep Sentry on. Always," one user urged.

Another Redditor explained why Sentry Mode is worth it: "[It only uses] roughly about 1% [battery] for every 5-6 hours. Sentry mode covers all 4 cameras with live update/view via the app."

