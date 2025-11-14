EV driver issues warning about concerning trend at charging stations: 'A shame'

More security and respect for charging stations are vital.

An electric vehicle driver in Reno, Nevada, noticed vandalism targeting EV chargers. Most non-Tesla charging stations had become inoperable, suggesting a disturbing motive. Public outrage expressed how these actions could impede progress toward cleaner transportation.

The Redditor shared their situation in the r/Reno subreddit. They described widespread vandalism that had crippled the city's EV charging infrastructure. The post is from three years ago, yet it highlights an ongoing issue.

"Some nut job has cut all the EV charging cables in Reno except for Tesla," the user wrote. "I have nowhere to charge my car for work now."

The user said Electrify America stations in Sparks, Nevada, and EVgo cables were targets as well.

"The cables were cut at the base of the charging station. They didn't leave anything behind," they explained.

Some believed it was a deliberate act of destruction rather than theft. The pattern of vandalism had left many EV drivers in Reno without charging access.

Instances of EV and charging station vandalism such as this are frustrating for drivers.

By September 2024, vandals had cut 215 of the 1,000 Electrify America charging stations in North America, according to Insurance Journal. Similar incidents pose a significant barrier to the adoption of EVs.

Vandalized charging stations impact drivers' daily commute and ability to travel. This premeditated destruction can also make potential EV buyers hesitant. They may start thinking EVs have an unreliable infrastructure.

Vandalism can also slow the transition away from dirty energy sources such as gas and oil. Fewer EVs on the road means more tailpipe pollution, leading to poor air quality and public health in our communities.

Concerns about pollution from battery manufacturing are sometimes raised. However, cars with the "dirtiest" batteries are still cleaner than cars with no battery. Each year, millions of tons of minerals get used for the clean energy transition. This is a fraction of the billions of tons of dirty energy, burned and not reusable, extracted yearly.

More security and respect for charging stations could be a vital part of supporting a cleaner, safer future.

The Reddit community called for action against the vandals.

"I bet they figured out a way to cut the cables … rather than take the time to figure out [Tesla's]," one user guessed.

"You can always charge at the dealership for free too," another helpful Redditor wrote.

"Why aren't these cords retractable? [It's] a shame we have to be three steps ahead of these crooks, but somehow it feels society is … not taking care of those who need it the most," another reflected.

