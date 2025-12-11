Tesla driver issues warning about disturbing trend common in neighborhoods: 'This is awful'

"So sorry you had to go through this!"

A TikToker has a message for those who feel the need to vandalize Teslas in order to make a statement against the company and Elon Musk.

"You're not hurting them with that," she said. "You're hurting … me."

That comes from a video posted by the owner of TikTok account Cirque Cadia Cosmetics (@sugarcookieclown), who woke up one morning to find that a rock had been thrown into the windshield of her used Tesla.

Electric vehicles and their charging stations have been frequent subjects of vandalism, which can unfortunately slow the adoption of EVs. Oftentimes, these incidents occur at the hands of people that don't support environmental causes.

These people will often spout off common anti-EV talking points. Because of the mining needed to get lithium for their batteries, for example, it has been erroneously suggested that EVs aren't actually any better for the environment than gas-powered cars. Despite the concerns, numerous studies have proved the environmental benefits of driving EVs, including that the reduced pollution output more than makes up for the resources used in batteries.

Since last year, however, anti-EV sentiment has turned more violent as a form of protest against Musk, the Tesla CEO.





Musk, the world's richest person, has become more outspoken in recent years on social and political issues. That was never more clear than in 2024, when he became one of Donald Trump's most outspoken supporters and financial backers, joining Trump on several stops for his successful presidential campaign.

When Trump took office in January, he named Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a group that cut many governmental jobs and programs. This spurred even more protests and vandalism against Tesla and its cars, with some of the protests potentially having had an impact on the company's struggling sales this year.

In this case, however, the TikToker said she "hates" Musk and his companies, including Tesla. She had received the car as part of a divorce settlement and was trying to sell it before the vandalism occurred.

"So now I'm … stuck with this piece of (junk) longer," she said. "Now, it makes my life more difficult, trying to get rid of this."

The creator, and commenters on the post, suggested that if people want to protest against Tesla, they should do so at the company's factories and dealerships instead of harming people who may share the same beliefs as protesters.

"What a backwards way to protest against him," one commenter wrote. "This makes me so mad."

"Wow this is awful," another added. "So sorry you had to go through this!"

