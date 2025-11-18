Elon Musk frustrates investors with major pivot from prior statements: 'Some deniability'

"Very different than what we've shown previously."

Elon Musk announced yet another delay for Tesla's long-promised, next-generation Roadster — this time pushing the highly anticipated "flying car" demo back to April 2026, according to Electrek.

The news has frustrated fans and investors alike who've been waiting years for what Musk previously called "the most exciting product demo ever."

What's happening?

At Tesla's recent shareholder meeting, Musk told attendees that the company was now "tentatively aiming for April 1" for the Roadster 2's debut, joking that the date would give him "some deniability" if plans changed again, according to the article.

He described the upcoming version as "very different than what we've shown previously," suggesting the final product may differ from the 2017 prototype teased nearly a decade ago.

Production is now expected to begin as late as 2028, marking the latest in a long string of delays for the high-performance EV, originally slated for 2020.

Meanwhile, other automakers have been working to fill the void. Brands like Rimac, Lotus, and BYD have launched record-setting electric supercars, proving the technology's potential to outperform traditional gas-powered models as the Roadster remains grounded.

Why is the delay important?

Repeated delays and vague promises have left some early investors — and some potential EV adopters — feeling uneasy. Founders Series reservation holders paid $250,000 each per the article, yet they're still waiting for a car that may no longer resemble what they were initially sold.

Beyond the ongoing consumer frustration, the holdup also raises broader concerns about accessibility and competition in the EV space. High-end Tesla projects like the Roadster generate fresh excitement that can inspire faster EV adoption, but long-term setbacks risk eroding public confidence in electric vehicles.

What's being done about the delay?

Musk promised that eager Roadster fans "won't be disappointed," but the longer the wait drags on, the harder it could become for Tesla to stay ahead in the accelerating race toward a cleaner, all-electric future.

Consumers looking to explore their options sooner can check out this guide to other EV models and innovations, learning more about potential rebates, battery innovations, and accessible options from established and emerging brands.

