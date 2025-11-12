Elon Musk sparks buzz with claim that Tesla will unveil 'flying' vehicle: 'Is it even a car?'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again turned heads with a bold claim regarding a highly anticipated vehicle.

What's happening?

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk offered up some jaw-dropping information about the long-delayed Tesla Roadster. While speaking to Joe Rogan, Musk alluded to the idea that the Roadster may ultimately become the "most memorable product unveil ever."

According to Musk, the vehicle might now feature "crazy technology" with capabilities to actually fly. That's right, fly off the ground. While it's not clear if any country in the world has the logistics to allow a flying vehicle to be used in public, Musk excitedly built up the roadster as a project that defies a single transportation category.

"Is it even a car? It looks like a car," Musk said. "Let's just put it this way. It's crazier than anything James Bond. If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that."

Why are Musk's claims regarding the Roadster important?

First teased way back in 2006, the Roadster appeared to be the electric vehicle manufacturer's most prized project for years. However, the company has faced several challenges in fully realizing the car's true potential.

Musk has previously alluded to an unforgettable unveiling since the second-generation Roadster was announced in 2017. Musk suggested that SpaceX rocket technology could be applied to the Roadster project, although it has been unclear how a finished product would function.

Over the years, Tesla has shifted focus to more successful vehicles such as the Model 3 and Model Y, which catapulted the company to the top of the EV marketplace for years. This has brought EVs to the forefront, offering consumers access to more eco-friendly and stylish cars that help reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

What's being done about the Tesla Roadster?

With the Cybertruck deemed a commercial flop, Tesla could be apprehensive about rushing the Roadster to market before it completely aligns with Musk's vision. Whether or not that means that the car will actually be able to fly is still debatable. Regardless, Musk revealed that the vehicle could soon be ready for the public to see.

"We're getting close to demonstrating the prototype. And I think this will be one thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable," Musk said.

Tesla could certainly use a sizable boost in good publicity. The company has seen its fair share of struggles throughout the past year. Tesla has reported a steep drop in sales throughout many key automotive markets in Europe. It remains to be seen if the allure of flying car technology will be enough to shake things up for Tesla.

