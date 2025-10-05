Manufacturer unveils incredible tech that will be game-changer for EVs — here's how it could transform roadways forever

Now is a better time than ever to invest in an EV.

A tech parts manufacturer has unveiled its newest solid-state battery, with charging times that could revolutionize the EV industry.

According to InsideEVs, Rimac Technology has debuted its new EV batteries, which promise mind-bogglingly quick charging times. According to the company, the 100-kilowatt-hour solid-state battery pack can go from 10% charged to 80% charged (the standard charge level for most road trips) in just six and a half minutes.

That kind of charging time is on par with the majority of gas pump fill-ups in your typical combustion engine cars. It also maintains 95% of its operating capacity at -4 degrees Fahrenheit and is marketed as having no risk of fire or explosion at the cell level, making it one of the safest EV batteries ever created.

Solid-state batteries differ from traditional EV batteries in terms of the electrolyte that the ions operate inside. In typical batteries, the electrolyte is in a liquid form. In solid-state batteries, it's a solid. It's an incredibly promising technology because of its versatility; solid-state batteries can hold more energy and can be designed in a variety of shapes and sizes, allowing for more creative design around them.

However, there are still some drawbacks with solid-state batteries. They sometimes struggle to maintain efficiency at lower temperatures, and they cost more to build than their liquid counterparts.

Even Rimac's newest innovation comes with a caveat: That rapid charge time comes from direct current charging, which isn't the norm in most of the United States. While the technology for DC charging is growing, and DC charging stations are becoming more common, they're not universal.

Even so, the technological advances mean now is a better time than ever to invest in an EV. With a range that keeps getting longer, and the reduced costs of fuel and maintenance, they can save you big money in a variety of ways.

