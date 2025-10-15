Chinese automaker BYD takes crown from Tesla in shocking industry shakeup: 'A substantial lead'

For consumers, this shift could have ripple effects.

Tesla has officially lost its global electric vehicle crown for the year.

Through the third quarter of 2025, Chinese automaker BYD has pulled ahead of Tesla in pure battery electric vehicle sales, delivering 1.61 million vehicles to Tesla's 1.22 million, according to data compiled by Chinese automotive blogger Tongkuai Shuchang.

"This gives BYD a substantial lead of approximately 388,000 vehicles over its American rival," reported CarNewsChina.com.

The milestone is the result of four consecutive quarters in which BYD has outsold Tesla, after first overtaking the American automaker in late 2024. In the third quarter alone, BYD delivered 582,500 EVs, up 31.4% year over year. Tesla delivered 497,100 vehicles in the same period, showing strong quarterly growth but still trailing behind BYD.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Market research firm Counterpoint Research projects BYD will finish 2025 as the global electric vehicle sales leader with a 15.7% market share, cementing the Chinese manufacturer's position at the top of the rapidly evolving EV industry," reported CarNewsChina.

For consumers, this shift could have ripple effects. Tesla has historically adjusted pricing and availability in response to market shifts, sometimes to the frustration of buyers. Earlier this year, Tesla repeatedly raised vehicle prices in what critics insinuated was a last-ditch attempt for the company to maximize profits.

Affordability of EVs is necessary to facilitate the clean energy transition, and for many reasons, CEO Elon Musk's vehicles have started to become less accessible.

With the U.S. having ended its $7,500 EV rebate program Sept. 30, Tesla's better-than-expected Q3 sales were partly fueled by customers rushing to order before the cutoff. That surge may not last into Q4, particularly if Tesla raises prices or scales back production to respond. EV accessibility could be affected — potentially slowing the necessary, widespread adoption of lower-emission vehicles.

Whether this signals a long-term power shift or a temporary lead, it's a step in the right direction as consumers now have more EV choices than ever, both in new car sales and a growing secondhand EV market.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.