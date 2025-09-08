Homeowners are avoiding Tesla's once-dominant energy backup tech — these next-gen alternatives can save your family from blackouts

Just like its electric vehicles, Tesla's energy storage products have also had a down year.

Since hitting a peak in the fourth quarter of 2024, Tesla's Powerwall and Megapack have seen two straight quarters of decreased installations, TechCrunch reports.

In the second quarter of this year, Tesla installed 9.6 gigawatt-hours of energy storage, down 0.8 gigawatt-hours from the first quarter and 1.4 gigawatt-hours from 2024's fourth quarter.

Overall energy storage installations, meanwhile, have seen significant increases, with a Wood Mackenzie analysis showing that first-quarter installations grew by 57% over the same timeframe last year — although the same analysis said a dip is expected next year, thanks to tariffs and legislation that prioritizes dirty energy over clean energy sources.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

These types of products help homeowners store the energy generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind, allowing them to rely less on dirty energy from the grid. In fact, getting solar panels is one of the most effective steps any homeowner can take to lower their monthly energy bills while reducing the amount of heat-trapping pollution they emit.

EnergySage makes shopping for those solar panels easy. With a suite of free tools available, interested shoppers can use EnergySage to compare quotes and estimates from verified, local installers.

As TechCrunch notes, energy storage has been among Tesla's brightest spots as a company, posting revenue growth each year, from $2 billion in 2020 to more than $10 billion in 2024. But this year's decline mirrors what the company has seen from its automobile division, as Tesla's EV sales have also dipped dramatically.

Those interested in adding solar panels and energy storage to their home may want to act quickly, as the federal solar tax credit expires at the end of 2025. By using EnergySage's free mapping tool, homeowners can see the average cost of a solar panel system in their state, along with available incentives. The company estimates that, with its help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar panel purchases and installations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

To really bring down monthly costs, solar panels can be paired with other electric, energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps. Just like with solar panels, EnergySage also offers price comparison tools for heat pump installations, allowing homeowners to find the right product and company for their budget.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.