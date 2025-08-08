Tesla celebrates as factory hits impressive milestone: 'Megapack 1000'

Tesla's Shanghai Megafactory has officially produced its 1,000th Megapack battery less than six months after the factory began operations, Teslarati reported.

The milestone highlights the company's accelerating focus on clean energy storage, even as global vehicle sales face headwinds.

Announced on July 29 by Tesla Asia in an X post featuring a photo of employees gathered around the unit with balloons spelling out "Megapack 1000," the milestone unit will be exported to Europe — marking another step in Tesla's efforts to expand its global energy storage footprint.

The Shanghai site, which broke ground in May 2024 and began production in February 2025, is Tesla's first energy storage facility outside the United States.

The Megapack is Tesla's grid-scale battery system, designed to store and dispatch renewable power, such as excess solar or wind energy, when the grid needs it most.

The batteries are already in use in over 65 countries, per Teslarati, supporting everything from national power grids to commercial installations. This fast ramp-up in Shanghai signals growth in a key area of Tesla's business, especially as the company faces softer demand in its core EV market.

According to Reuters, Tesla's global deliveries dropped 13.5% in Q2 2025, continuing a downward trend from earlier in the year. At the same time, the Megapack's growth suggests that Tesla's energy division may play a larger role in its long-term strategy.

Megapacks are already playing key roles in projects everywhere from France to Australia to Alaska.

Solar energy also plays a powerful supporting role in Tesla's vision.

With each Megapack shipped, Tesla isn't just building batteries — it is building the backbone of a cleaner, more resilient future.

