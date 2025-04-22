Tesla announces major breakthrough in booming side business — and it could soon outshine its EVs

The numbers speak for themselves, with slow but steady growth since 2019.

Although Tesla's automotive division may be experiencing a slump, its often-forgotten energy division is ramping up production and seems to have avoided the same outcome in this year's first quarter, as Teslarati reported.

Battery storage capacity is pivotal in helping develop a sustainable energy infrastructure in the U.S. and abroad. Already, global electricity production through renewables was handling 30% of usage needs, with growth forecast to rise to 46% by 2030, per the International Energy Agency.

Tesla Energy shared that its Q1 battery deployments reached 10.4 gigawatt-hours of capacity in the first quarter of this year alone, which is the company's second-best quarter to date in terms of energy capacity deployed, as the report noted.

Only Q4 of last year bested that number with 11 gigawatt-hours deployed.

The numbers speak for themselves, with slow but steady growth since 2019, when the company sent out 1.7 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity the entire year, according to PV Magazine, per a chart by ESS News with Tesla data.

By 2023, 14.7 gigawatt-hours were deployed, followed by more than double that in 2024, which shipped a total of 31.4 gigawatt-hours worth of battery storage capacity to customers.

These additions can help enable the renewable segment's expansion, and by adding more sustainable resources like solar and wind to the grid, overall energy costs should drop.

Expanding these resources also means less reliance on burning dirty fuels like oil, gas, and coal for energy, thereby reducing planet-warming pollution and clearing a path toward a more sustainable future.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects 63 gigawatts of new utility-scale generating capacity to be added to the grid in 2025, which is 30% more than in the previous year. Solar and battery storage account for 81% of that growth.

Battery storage capacity in the U.S. already saw record numbers last year, when power providers added 10.3 gigawatts to the grid, as the EIA further explained.

This reflects the success Tesla Energy has had in the sector, and with a forecast expecting 18.2 gigawatts of utility-scale battery storage in 2025, things may continue to improve.

