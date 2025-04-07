Home energy analyst offers financial insights into the value of Tesla's Powerwall — here's what the numbers show

If you've been thinking about getting solar panels, you've probably heard about the Tesla Powerwall. It's a home battery that stores extra solar energy so you can use it later, like at night or during a power outage. But is it worth the money?

A CNET article found that the Powerwall 3 is cheaper than many other options right now.

It said the Powerwall 3 costs about $1,065 per kilowatt-hour of storage — or around $14,400 total before installation, per EnergySage. Add in labor, accessories, and taxes, and the full setup could come out to about $16,500, based on a quote from Tesla for a home in South Carolina.

That's not exactly pocket change, especially since the battery is only expected to last 10 to 15 years. "So you're financing a product that's not going to really be doing anything by the end of the 25 years," said Garrett Mendelsohn, founder of Solar Bootcamp, in the CNET piece.

Still, for people who deal with frequent blackouts or want more control over their energy use, a home battery can be helpful. The Powerwall can run important stuff like your fridge and internet if the grid goes down. It also works with or without solar panels, and it's covered by a solid warranty.

Installing solar panels, with or without a battery, is still one of the best ways to cut your monthly energy bills and reduce pollution. You can use EnergySage's free tools to see how much you could save and compare quotes from local installers.

You can also get a 30% tax credit on a Powerwall through the Inflation Reduction Act, but that deal may not last forever. President Donald Trump has said he wants to get rid of clean energy subsidies, but ultimately, any major changes would need to go through Congress. If this is something you're seriously considering, acting sooner could save you thousands.

You might also look into installing a heat pump or upgrading your water heater.

