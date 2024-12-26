Tesla owner shares honest review after driving 400 miles on single charge: 'Unbelievable'

"Now only if it could recharge in 5 minutes."

The future of vehicle charging is closer than we think — and just in time for the holidays.

Electric vehicles have continued to prove themselves to society in various and creative ways, demonstrating their speed and updated features. One Tesla owner shared stunning results after driving over 400 miles on a single charge.

As discussed in an article by Teslarati, one EV driver was able to reach 408 miles on a single charge for the Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive, surpassing the 363 miles per charge estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Shared by Tesla enthusiast and owner David Krasniy (@dkrasniy) on X (formerly Twitter), the accomplishment was noted alongside the mention that the average consumption was 184 watt-hours per mile, a feat nonetheless.

408 miles of range on a single charge in the new Model 3 LR RWD 🤯 this car is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/zkUKQgpB5M — David (@dkrasniy) November 30, 2024

Surpassing a record is not a recent occurrence with a Tesla EV. Earlier this year, an EV test for the Model 3 Long Range AWD exceeded way past its rated EPA range of 341 miles per charge — traveling 370 miles at 70 mph.

"Even accounting for degradation, the new car went 60 miles farther than the old car on a perfect side-by-side comparison," noted Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Studios during a test.

The Model 3 Long Range has been considered the clean energy automaker's most affordable EV among its portfolio of other efficient models, such as the Model S. Tesla's models were initially favored because of their ability to run smoothly while benefiting our air quality. Thanks to the EV federal tax credit, more customers began to enjoy the extended features as new EV drivers can receive a credit of up to $7,500 on the purchase of a new EV, with $4,000 being granted on used purchases.

The ability of the Model 3 Long Range to continually overperform has been a strong indicator of the power EVs can deliver each year with innovation and determination combined.

"This car is unbelievable," Krasniy wrote on X.

"Now only if it could recharge in 5 minutes," commented one Teslarati reader.

