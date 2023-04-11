One of Tesla’s most beloved, high-end models is now easier to get than ever — and prices are still low, too

EVs like the Model 3 allow drivers to save on fuel while creating less air pollution — a healthier choice for the whole planet.

If you want a Tesla Model 3, now is the time to buy — as Forbes reports, the company has them ready and waiting.

In the past, Tesla buyers have had to wait weeks or months for their new vehicle to become available, Forbes says. The waitlist for new Tesla vehicles like the Cybertruck has been known to hold over 1.5 million names. But for the Model 3, the current expected wait time is only a week.

Even better, you may be able to buy your Model 3 at a discount. Tesla recently slashed prices on several of its electric car models to help buyers take advantage of a new tax credit for EV purchases. The move saved some buyers as much as $20,000.

While Forbes reports that the tax credit ended on Mar. 31 due to changes in federal guidelines, the lower base price remains. A basic Model 3 is listed at $42,990, and the performance-grade version costs $53,990.

While Tesla gave no reasons for the change in wait times, Forbes speculates that it’s likely because the company has more cars in stock than usual since it’s the end of a financial quarter.

At the same time, several other companies, including Chevrolet and Ford, have produced quality EVs to compete with Tesla. Kia is even offering an electric solar-powered car, which will become available later in 2023.

Because of these changes, the price of electric vehicles is dropping fast. Lower prices have led to an increase in EV popularity — but, Forbes points out that Tesla has less of a stranglehold on the market now that other options exist.

Tesla is still a solid choice for buyers, especially given its easy availability and reduced price. It was also named the cheapest luxury car brand to maintain, not just among EVs but out of its entire class.

