Tesla just slashed its prices — and thanks to a new law, one model is now over $20,000 cheaper

Buyers who’ve been waiting for a cheaper Tesla model are in luck. The EV company just announced major price reductions on its Model 3 and Model Y, which will help drivers take advantage of a new tax credit.

The Clean Vehicle Credit, outlined on the U.S. Department of Energy website, was established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It’s a modified version of the former Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, allowing buyers of electric vehicles to claim up to a $7,500 credit on their taxes.

This move is meant to help more drivers switch to EVs, although not all electric vehicles qualify. There are several requirements regarding battery capacity and type — and a cap on the price of EVs that qualify.

For vans, SUVs, and trucks, the cap is $80,000. For all other vehicles, it’s $55,000.

Previously, a Model 3 P sold for $62,990, and a Model Y Long Range cost $65,990, according to a tweet from Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt. Now they’re priced at $53,990 and $52,990 respectively, putting both under the $55,000 threshold.

This is huge news for potential Tesla buyers. Between the drop in price and the tax credit, a Model Y Long Range is now more than $20,000 cheaper to buy.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

It’s also good news for the rest of America. EVs produce far less toxic exhaust and are much quieter than traditional fuel-burning vehicles, so the more drivers make the switch, the cleaner and quieter roads will be.

EVs can also be recharged using eco-friendly power sources like wind and solar, which makes them a greener option than other cars.

Buyers have been quick to leap on the deal. One Twitter user says, “Shared this with my friend, and he ordered an MYP immediately.”

Others regretted missing the opportunity.

“So if I had waited 2 months I could have saved $20k,” one user says.

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.