Tesla Model 3 score from top assessment firm sends shockwaves through industry — here's who it could be 'game over' for

Green NCAP does more than just test emissions against industry standards.

It seems the Tesla Model 3 has done the impossible, receiving top ratings from the Green NCAP test, an independent analysis pushing for clean and more energy-efficient vehicles, as detailed by Teslarati.

Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) made the announcement shortly after on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the Model 3's average score of 98% and a 5-star rating.

New Model 3 achieves record-low energy consumption figures in Green NCAP test, earning it a 5-star rating with an avg score of 98%https://t.co/6TTf0jRJMg — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) December 12, 2024

Green NCAP also acknowledged the new standard set by Tesla's Model 3 back in 2022, which the 2024 version surpassed, per the publication. It's not a bad day at all when you're beating your own international benchmarks.

Of course, Tesla is no stranger to setting new standards and trends, such as what has been done by the Tesla Semi, or pushing for more Supercharger stations. The latter is a must for convincing fence-riders to embrace EVs.









As it currently stands, the Model 3 is one of the world's premier options in terms of energy efficiency. Specifically, the 2024 Model 3 RWD (rear-wheel drive) variant underwent Green NCAP testing, for what it's worth to consumers mulling over the various trims and options. This month, Tesla released the 2025 model in North America.

Green NCAP does more than just test emissions against industry standards. The Model 3 was tested for a Clean Air Index, a Greenhouse Gas Index, and an Energy Efficiency Index, and was assessed for Cold and Warm performance efficiencies as well as On-Road Drive consumption, per Teslarati.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Model 3 RWD had scores of 9.7 to 10.0 on the Clean Air Index, Energy Efficiency, and Greenhouse Gas Index tests (including a 10 of 10 on the Clean Air Index). It also scored "Good" or better on every other test but one: Cold Ambient Test for the Greenhouse Gas Index (where it was scored as "adequate").

Convincing more internal combustion engine vehicle owners to switch to EVs is not a simple proposition. Dependability is the way to go, and for too long, EVs have been mischaracterized as being too dependent on charging proximity. Many people get nervous when their smartphones reach less than 50%, much less their primary transportation.

Record-breaking scores like the Model 3's help to drive home the reliability of EVs, hopefully captivating an ever-growing audience and driving the market harder toward a future with cleaner air for everyone.

Still, Tesla has other competition, helping the overall drive toward a future with fewer internal combustion engines on the road. One of the responses to Tesla's X post stated simply: "If Tesla can match the KIA Hyundai charging curve, it will be game over for ICE."

For now, the Model 3 is one of the cheapest Tesla options available, with an estimated range of 363 miles for the 2025 long-range rear-wheel-drive variant, per Tesla.

As another commenter on the X post succinctly put it, "The cheapest Tesla is now arguably the best Tesla!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.