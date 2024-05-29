Tesla debuts new Model 3 Performance with impressive acceleration capacity: 'It's such a fun car'

With 500 horsepower, the vehicle is attractive for drivers who enjoy greater speed.

The automotive industry has some serious influence. As cars and vans alone contribute around 10 percent of global planet-warming pollution, per Statista, there is a huge opportunity for electric innovation.

Tesla, a company notorious for matching comfort with trend-setting designs, has done it again. As reported by Electrek, the automotive and clean energy company has unveiled the newest addition to their electric Model 3 vehicles, the Model 3 Performance.

As the name suggests, the latest version of the Model 3 comes with body enhancements, such as a new front lip and rear diffuser. The acceleration capacity is generating excitement among consumers; the Model 3 goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 2.9 seconds.

With 500 horsepower, the vehicle is attractive for drivers who enjoy greater speed. The Model 3 Performance's latest Track Mode gives the driver more control behind the wheel, with handling, regenerative braking, and stability control able to be tweaked to the driver's preference. Due to greater horsepower capacity, the new version has larger brake calipers to bring the vehicle to a safe and steady halt when necessary.

Tesla's innovation doesn't stop with making electric cars. The company has reportedly committed $76 million to invest in wireless charging technology, suggesting drivers may one day be able to power their EVs by parking them over a charging pad. In addition, Tesla's trade-in program enables a simpler way to save money on a new car.

These developments emerge at a time when EVs are seeing greater demand due to more options and advanced battery capacity. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Inflation Reduction Act extended a tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchasing new EVs until 2032.

Some state governments have also initiated zero-emission vehicle programs, requiring automakers to sell a number of battery-electric or plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles while banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

There is an international transition toward electrification. In a congressional testimony, Ilaria Mazzocco, Senior Fellow with the Trustree Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that "China accounts for 40% of global electric vehicle stock."

The Model 3 Performance is priced at $53,000 before incentives and claims an EPA range of 296 miles on a single charge, aiming to be more affordable and efficient.

Per Electrek's take, "It's such a fun car."

