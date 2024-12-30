Tesla locks in deal to enhance power in France with game-changing technology: 'Every Megapack delivered helps the cause'

"It's good to see that Tesla continues to accelerate the world's transition."

The race for clean energy continues. Despite seeing results in much of North America, companies whose mission is to benefit people and the planet have found momentum overseas, such as in France. With many policies in the United States embracing the rewards of solar and wind power, European countries have aimed to strengthen this by making clean energy a part of everyday life.

In a release on Electrek, Tesla is set to provide an order of 123 Megapacks that aims to power the largest energy storage system in France, complete with 240 megawatts/480 megawatt-hours.

While not the biggest for the clean energy giant, the project is definitely a standout throughout Europe, especially for France.

In partnership with international energy enterprise TagEnergy, the latter will construct an energy storage project in Marne, being recognized as France's largest battery project. This will also be done alongside a collaboration with Europe-based entities such as Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

The project is meant to be comprehensive, such as providing ample capacity during peak demand hours and using Tesla's very own Autobidder — a real-time trading and control platform that performs actions such as market bidding and dispatch control for value maximization.

With the ability to store up to 20% of the residential electricity needs of the Marne department, the battery will have extensive capacity. This is a great step forward for Tesla, as the company has increased gigawatt-hour energy storage capacity by 75% from the previous year.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Tesla has shared no plans to slow down, as its second Megafactory is set to be operational next year in Shanghai.

Each Megapack can store enough energy to power around 3,600 homes for an hour, making them a key player in supporting the clean energy transition. The Shanghai Megafactory is set to nearly double Tesla's total energy storage production capacity once completed, a signal to Tesla's influence outside of the electric vehicle industry. With popular Tesla EVs such as the Model S and Model 3 being made more affordable for consumers, drivers can enjoy upgraded features while reducing air pollution at the same time.

The Megafactory itself is part of Tesla's broader strategy to expand its clean energy solutions, living by example with such design features as solar panel rooftops.

🗣️ Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Every Megapack delivered helps the cause," commented one Electrek reader.

"It's good to see that Tesla continues to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.