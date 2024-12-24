Company unveils game-changing electric truck that could rival Tesla Semi — and it has unbelievable range

"The advent of this electric truck will boost the transition to electric mobility."

Renowned French manufacturer Renault has announced its upcoming E-Tech T trucks will have a single-charge range of 375 miles, approximately the distance between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

While it specifically rivals the Tesla Semi's range of 300 to 500 miles, the new addition that makes this range newsworthy is its addition of the E-axle — the technology that resembles the elements of a powertrain by grouping the motors and transmission at the rear of the vehicle to free up space to accommodate additional battery packs.

As of November 2024, Renault says its electric truck customers have saved 32,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution during their transports, according to Interesting Engineering.

"The advent of this electric truck will boost the transition to electric mobility," shared Emmanuel Duperray, Renault Trucks' senior vice president of electromobility, in a press release. "We believe that a range of 600 km on a single charge, combined with the development of public charging infrastructure networks by 2026, will enable us to achieve the operational parity [with diesel technology] that our customers expect."

Renault has had hybrid and electric trucks on the market since 2009, with its mass production starting in 2020.

The average truck travels around 500 miles per day. Considering a lot of truck routes take them through remote areas, having the charge to make it to the next metropolitan area can be a game-changer.

Most heavy-duty vehicles and trucks use diesel, which contributes not only to carbon dioxide pollution but also respiratory illnesses in metropolitan areas. With more charging stations available for the everyday person as well as trucks, we can start to see a benefit to the environment and public health.

Orders for the E-Tech T will open in mid-2025.

