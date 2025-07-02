  • Business Business

Tesla subsidiary hit with potential fines for misleading customers about vehicles' capabilities: 'Deceptive commercial practices'

The company was given a deadline to stop the cited practices.

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Tesla faces the possibility of fines after a French agency found the company had used "deceptive commercial practices."

What's happening?

France's agency for fraud prevention and consumer protection says Tesla's subsidiary in the country committed "deceptive commercial practices regarding the fully autonomous driving capabilities of Tesla vehicles, the availability of certain options, and vehicle trade-in offers," Agence France-Presse reported in late June.

A number of consumer complaints are said to have prompted the investigation into the electric vehicle pioneer between 2023 and 2024.

The agency found that Tesla also committed numerous other violations, according to AFP, including delays in refunding canceled orders and incomplete sales contracts.

The company was given four months to stop the cited practices or face daily fines of $58,000 USD, the agency said.

Why is this notable?

Fully autonomous cars have been intended to be central to Tesla's future. Chief executive officer Elon Musk said as much during the company's first-quarter results call earlier this year, specifying that he expects "millions of Teslas operating autonomously, fully autonomously, in the second half of next year."

So far, however, that plan has hit some speed bumps.

After delays, Tesla's much-anticipated robotaxi service launched in late June in Austin, Texas. But the launch came with several glitches, including vehicles dropping passengers off in the middle of multi-lane roads.

The company also faces stiff competition in the autonomous space. Most notably, Waymo is already providing driverless rides in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin.

This also isn't Tesla's first piece of troubling news out of France this year, as the automaker's sales have plummeted in the country. In April, Tesla's sales in France were down 59%, compared to April 2024 — a trend the company has seen across Europe.

What can be done about this?

Any news that might make buyers second-guess purchasing an EV could be concerning to clean energy advocates, many of whom continue to stress the role of sustainable transportation in supporting a global transition to renewable sources.

Fortunately, even though Tesla's numbers have slumped, global EV sales continue to see gains.

As a buyer, now may be the perfect time to switch from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV. Not only do electric cars produce zero tailpipe pollution and roughly half as much pollution total, making them considerably better for the environment and human health, but they're also becoming more affordable in many parts of the world. 

And a variety of options on the market now means consumers could have more choices in purchasing the vehicle that's right for them.

