EV expert reviews the next-gen car that could replace your Tesla: 'This car has been the biggest surprise of the year'

A YouTube video of the new Cadillac Optiq highlights how it's an excellent alternative to the Tesla Model Y.

The TFLEV (@TFLEV) account posted a video examining the new car. The host said, "This car has been the biggest surprise of the year. I wasn't expecting to like this car as much as I do."

It comes with three years of Super Cruise driving assistance technology, a roomy interior, and a sleek design. Its estimated range is 300 miles, and it can charge around 79 miles of range in just 10 minutes at fast-charging stations.

The YouTuber explained, "This new Optiq offers nearly as many features as a Tesla, [nearly] as good integration, [better] value, and once again without all the Elon baggage."

At the end, they note that the Optiq "feels like a well-made, put together object that offers good technology, a good feature set, an interesting design for not as much as you'd expect." They add that the car starts at around $54,000.

Electric vehicles come with ample benefits, from the advanced driving technology to financial savings. Compared to gas-powered cars, EVs require less routine maintenance and provide substantial fuel savings.

You can save even more money when you install solar panels at your house. Solar panels will lower your energy bills, so you can charge your EV for less. If you're interested in this savings hack, you can compare solar quotes using EnergySage's free tool.

While some are hesitant to switch to an EV because charging seems complicated, that problem is disappearing. As the EV market grows, chargers become more commonplace, and keeping your EV juiced gets easier every day.

The growing market also means that used EVs are sought after. If you're looking to sell your EV and upgrade to this Optiq, try Recurrent's free service. They'll check your battery health for free and connect you with EV dealers and buyers. On average, Recurrent helps EV owners sell their cars for $1,400 more.

YouTube commenters also raved about the Optiq. One person highlighted that "the interior is about 1,000 times nicer than the interior of a Model Y."

And another person shared, "I love my Optiq. Have had it for a few weeks. I like it much more than my old Model Y."

