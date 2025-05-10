Tesla hit with stunning sales news that could point to larger trend: 'We are at a worrying level'

Tesla sales continued to plummet in France in April, and analysts are eyeing whether the latest troubling news for the automaker could be indicative of a larger issue.

What's happening?

Fortune reported this month that Tesla sales fell 59% in France for April compared to April 2024 figures. French car body PFA also tracked 44% fewer registrations compared to the same period in 2024.

Tesla's slump in the European Union's third-biggest car market is in line with its sales across the bloc, with the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association documenting a 45% drop.

Why is this important?

Analysts suggest Tesla's troubles indicate a larger economic problem could be looming for consumers, according to the report.

While CEO Elon Musk's approach as the de facto head of the cost-cutting U.S. Department of Government Efficiency and political involvement overseas has damaged the Tesla brand, contributing to the sharp sales decline in multiple markets, car sales in France overall also slowed in April — and that includes sales of EVs.

"We are at a worrying level in the market, which is very low compared to the pre-Covid period," PFA head Nicolas Le Bigot told Fortune, adding that French buyers are in "a situation of economic uncertainty" exacerbated by the Trump administration's trade war.

In April, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on many tariff hikes — a move French President Emmanuel Macron referred to as "fragile," per Politico.

"This 90-day pause means 90 days of uncertainty for all our businesses, on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond," Macron said on the social media platform X.

How could declining EV sales impact the environment?

Even though EV sales in France declined in April along with other car sales, the EV market is still on the up and up overall — and there are key reasons why.

For one, EVs are generally much cheaper to maintain and operate than gas-guzzling vehicles, as they have far fewer moving parts and don't rely on expensive fuels, making them attractive to consumers whether they are buying new or used.

They also contribute to healthier and cleaner air quality in the long term because they don't spew asthma-linked, heat-trapping pollution when driven.

