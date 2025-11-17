New report reveals stunning comparison of Tesla's value compared to Ford: 'It's not just a new chapter'

Despite being around for just over 20 years, Tesla has far surpassed the value of one of the most iconic brands in the entire automotive industry.

As Motor Biscuit reported, Tesla's market capitalization is sitting around a whopping $1.5 trillion. That's about 30 times more than Ford's market cap of approximately $53 billion. But as Tesla continues to increase in value, its future operations appear to be on a drastically different course than Ford and other car companies.

Since the electric vehicle manufacturer was founded in 2003, it has offered seemingly unlimited potential for shaking up the automotive market. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to push the advancement of the company's artificial intelligence technology, Tesla may soon be putting EV production in the rear-view mirror.

For now, Musk insists that the company remains focused on both AI and EV production. In the wake of Musk's potential $1 trillion payday, Bloomberg notes that Musk is confident in the company's ability to occupy both lanes.

"It's not just a new chapter for Tesla, it's a new book," Musk said. "And that new book is massively increasing vehicle production and ramping up Optimus production faster than anything's ever been ramped up before in human history."

Despite Musk's confidence in Tesla's EV production capabilities, the company has seen its fair share of struggles selling its current offerings. Tesla has reported significant sales declines across many EV markets in Europe as competitors continue to make advancements in both vehicle performance and overall value.

Although the sales slump has affected Tesla, drivers are enjoying a wider selection of EVs that not only boast lower maintenance requirements but also zero tailpipe pollution. This combination of cost savings and more eco-friendly options is leading more people than ever to make the switch to EVs.

