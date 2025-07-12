Auto expert makes stunning prediction about when EVs will surpass gas cars on US roads: 'The implications to this hidden trend are wild'

Gas-powered cars are disappearing from U.S. roads and being replaced by electric vehicles at a surprising pace.

This shift is occurring at a different rate per state, yet it is an impressive trend and encouraging for the health of people and our planet.

As Recurrent reported, a tipping point for gas-powered cars on the road comes when a state reaches 30% in EV sales.

That tipping point is 2025 in California and 2026 in Washington and Colorado. Other states will start seeing fewer gas cars added to their roads compared with the increase in EV sales between 2028 and 2035.

"The implications to this hidden trend are wild," wrote Scott Case, co-founder and CEO of Recurrent. "Revenue from gasoline sales and oil changes will begin to decline in several states in the next year or two."

Case explained that as this shift from gas to electric vehicles advances, gas car owners will find themselves driving obsolete technology that's expensive and challenging to maintain. He predicted that gas stations would start closing and gas-powered car repairs would become more costly and difficult to obtain.

He also suggested that the value of used gas cars will decrease since buyers are increasingly preferring EVs.

Meanwhile, the used EV market has been growing rapidly as prices for pre-owned, eco-friendly vehicles drop to affordable levels. A CarMax report shared that used EV prices dropped by over 40% between January 2022 and February 2025.

Recurrent is an innovative company that connects EV sellers to networks of dealers and monitors EV battery health for free. On average, EV sellers earn approximately $1,400 more by selling their electric vehicles through Recurrent.

There are now many ways to make owning an EV affordable and profitable.

For example, some drivers are reducing their EV operating costs by charging their vehicles at home with solar panels rather than paying for public charging stations. EnergySage is a free and convenient resource for comparing solar quotes from vetted local installers.

Many people are excited about the prospect of having more EVs than gas-powered cars on their states' roads and enjoying less planet-overheating pollution in the air they breathe.

On Case's LinkedIn post sharing the data, one social media user commented, "Going electric is a no-brainer."

"I'd love to see the curve of adoption bend a bit more with more even electric to gas pricing and more affordable batteries," a LinkedIn user wrote.

"This can't happen quickly enough," someone else shared. "Clean air is a fundamental human right."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.