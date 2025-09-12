Elon Musk raises eyebrows with surprising prediction about future of Tesla: '80% of Tesla's value'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at it again.

In response to a question on the social platform X, Musk wrote: "~80% of Tesla's value will be Optimus."

One of the world's richest people has long held that the company's future is in robotics and AI, though this is only his latest proclamation. Among many other things, Musk is known for making predictions that have little basis in how his company actually delivers.

If this proves true, however, Tesla may reach the sky-high valuation that he has pegged. That would require the massive scaling of nascent technology.

"For Tesla, that dream revolves around a world filled with robotaxis and humanoid robots, powered by artificial intelligence," CNBC reported.

The electric vehicle company has a long way to go. It is merely months into the launch of its driverless ride-hailing service, and its robots have been teleoperated. This pales in comparison to other companies. Waymo, for example, is far ahead in the autonomous taxi sector, and robotics competitors have all but embarrassed Tesla.

"Tesla is developing Optimus with the aim of someday selling it as a bipedal, intelligent robot capable of everything from factory work to babysitting," CNBC stated. Musk has said the humanoids will number in the thousands in Tesla factories by the end of the year and reach 1 million by 2030.

For now, Tesla is built on EVs, though its sales slump has hurt its standing as the pioneer in the space. It may also struggle to ramp up the Optimus program without Milan Kovac, the department head who left the company in June.

Whether it's in the automobile industry or elsewhere, Tesla's promise lies in its ability to automate machines that humans rely on and tasks that they need to perform. If zero-pollution autonomous vehicles can replace gas-powered cars, people would save untold amounts of time and money.

The AI-powered boom is energy-intensive, but it's also getting cleaner, using renewables for 27% of current global data center demand and almost 50% of future demand, according to the International Energy Agency.

EVs are an important part of the transition to clean energy, which is necessary to avoid the worst effects of rising global temperatures. The burning of gas, coal, and other fossil fuels produces toxic gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. The ocean is absorbing 90% of the excess energy, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, making sea levels rise and powering more intense hurricanes.

