Automaker unveils next-gen EV battery that charges 300 miles in just 20 minutes: 'These numbers are pretty much unheard of'

"We had to also rethink and redesign the entire thermal system."

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors has engineered a new battery for its Gravity vehicle that is outperforming those of Tesla, Rivian, and other U.S. competitors.

In April, Inside EVs spoke with Emad Dlala, the head of powertrain for Lucid, about the new battery. It's a revolutionary cell that can accommodate ample energy in a short time. The cylindrical 2170 cell is 21 millimeters wide and 70 mm tall, with an improved energy density of 800 watt-hours per liter.

Panasonic helped Lucid develop the battery, which can perform well in extreme heat and cold. "We had to also rethink and redesign the entire thermal system and architecture in order to support this very high-power cell," Dlala explained.

Overheating is a huge issue with fast charging. It causes battery degradation over time, making slow charging the better long-term option. But Lucid solved this issue by optimizing radiator layouts for air flow, adding a second cooling system, and utilizing a new cooling plate.

"The Gravity added 100 miles of EPA-rated range in just over five minutes, 200 miles in 10.9 minutes, 250 miles in 15 minutes and a whopping 300 miles in 20 minutes," per Inside EVs. "These numbers are pretty much unheard of this side of the Pacific."

For reference, it takes DC fast charging 20 minutes to an hour to get a typical EV to 80%. Level 1 and Level 2 chargers can take up to 50 hours and 10 hours.

The Gravity can also work with Tesla Superchargers, which wasn't an easy feat. To adjust the new 926-volt battery to work with 500-volt Superchargers, Lucid added a rear drive voltage booster.

Dlala said this new tech will hardly increase the cost of the vehicle, making it only $100-200 more expensive. Lucid prioritizes efficiency at every turn, and such advances in the EV industry benefit consumers, the market, and the planet.

Drivers can enjoy faster, more convenient charging without damaging their batteries. This makes EVs more accessible, helping them replace gas-powered vehicles and reduce harmful pollution. The fewer emissions created by cars, the cooler and healthier the planet will be.

If you want to amplify the benefits of your EV, you can install solar panels on your home. This reduces energy bills, making charging your EV at home more affordable than ever.

Plus, you'll reduce your home's energy use and help the planet. If you're ready to save money and the planet, you can use EnergySage's free tool to compare solar companies and quotes.

According to a news release, the Gravity Grand Touring is available to order, and the Gravity Touring will be available in late 2025.

