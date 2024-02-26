Tesla employees hint at Gigafactory achieving milestone with Model Y production: ‘It’s the first time in history’

It’s an impressive achievement, especially considering that production had to be suspended from the end of January to mid-February.

A social media post from a Tesla employee at the company’s Berlin Gigafactory in Germany quietly announced the facility had reached a major milestone.

As Teslarati observed, quality engineer Lars Lengacker posted a short clip of a Tesla Model Y adorned with seven t-shirts, six of which had graffiti writing emblazoned on the front reading “1K, 2K, 3K” and so on until “6K.”

Keen-eyed observers thought the numbers were a reference to the weekly output of vehicles from the factory, and Tesla director of quality Bob Foulkes picked up on the post and confirmed that was indeed the case.

“Your post is something that we all feel at Giga, something that pulses through us, a pride in what we’ve achieved,” he said on LinkedIn. “The hood of your new beautiful Quicksilver Model Y scattered with trophies of our achievements – 1K all the way to 6K and beyond.”

Photo Credit: Linkedin

“Not only is Model Y the best selling car on the planet, it’s the first time in history that an Electric Vehicle outsold the others – this belongs to you team,” Foulkes concluded.

It’s an impressive achievement for the Giga Berlin factory, especially considering that production had to be suspended from the end of January to mid-February following supply chain issues as a result of a conflict in the Red Sea, as Teslarati noted.

Foulkes’ brag about Tesla’s sales numbers was on the money, with JATO Dynamics confirming the Model Y sold the most units of any other model regardless of powertrain during 2023. This success is partly due to the company slashing prices and government assistance to buy electric vehicles.

While the vehicle production in Berlin and the healthy figures from 2023 are undoubtedly excellent news for Tesla, they represent great news for the planet, too.

Having more electric vehicles on the road will reduce the need for models powered by dirty fuel that produces planet-warming pollution. Electric cars, by contrast, release zero harmful gases from their tailpipes.

Electric cars are also a wise investment for consumers, as they are much cheaper to refuel and require significantly less maintenance.

It’s clear to see why the Tesla Model Y is so popular, and the increase in production will surely boost those sales figures further in years to come.

