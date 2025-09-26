Elon Musk raises eyebrows with surprising $1 billion Tesla stock move: 'This sends a strong signal'

Musk's move came shortly after Tesla's board proposed a enormous new compensation package for its CEO.

Elon Musk's recent, massive purchase of Tesla stock has caught analysts' attention — and has at least one feeling better about the company's future.

In mid-September, Musk made headlines by buying $1 billion worth of Tesla stock, marking his first such purchase since 2020. As Teslarati reported, not only did the move put Tesla in the news, but it also prompted a prominent tech analyst to rethink his view of Tesla.

Jed Dorsheimer, an analyst at William Blair, believes investors should now feel more confident in Tesla's future.

"With Musk's (Tesla stock) purchase, combined with the upward momentum for delivery expectations and robotaxi rollout, we are becoming more bullish," Dorsheimer wrote. "To us, this sends a strong signal of confidence in the most important part of Tesla's future business, robotaxi."

Musk's purchase came shortly after Tesla's board proposed an enormous new compensation package for its CEO, one that could make Musk the world's first trillionaire if the company hit lofty goals, such as reaching a market cap of $8.5 trillion — a roughly eightfold increase in 10 years.

The buy also sent Tesla stock soaring into positive territory for 2025. This was certainly a welcome development for Tesla investors, who have seen plenty of ups and downs this year.

Earlier this year, Tesla's share price plummeted as Musk's political involvement drew large protests and sales numbers fell sharply. Musk left his official government role after a few months, and although sales haven't rebounded, the company has made strides with its self-driving services.

As Dorsheimer mentioned, Robotaxi could play a key role in Tesla's future. That service kicked off this summer in Austin, Texas, and despite some less-than-ideal rider experiences, it has quickly expanded.

Even as Tesla sales have dropped, it has undoubtedly paved the way for other automakers to find success in the electric vehicle space, and that market has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, EV sales continue to skyrocket as more drivers opt to switch from their highly polluting, gas-powered cars to electric alternatives that produce zero tailpipe emissions.

