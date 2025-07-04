New video footage reveals concerning behavior from Tesla's just-launched robotaxi fleet: 'Regulatory vacuum'

Tesla's long-awaited robotaxi service is finally hitting the road — but not without raising serious questions about safety and oversight.

What's happening?

Just days into its launch in Austin, Texas, Tesla's driverless vehicles have already been caught making critical mistakes. In one video, per The Verge, a robotaxi drives on the wrong side of the road. Another shows the car braking unexpectedly in front of parked police vehicles. A third captures passengers being dropped off in the middle of an active intersection. These incidents are now under review by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla's robotaxis are operating in what some experts are calling a "regulatory vacuum." Years of bipartisan hands-off policy — under the banner of fostering innovation — have led to a lack of firm safety standards around autonomous vehicles. The Department of Transportation recently even proposed fast-tracking exemptions for self-driving cars that lack steering wheels, pedals, and mirrors, such as Tesla's futuristic Cybercab.

What makes Tesla's case unique is how swiftly it's moving ahead without federal safeguards keeping pace — all while touting plans to deploy "a million" robotaxis by the end of 2026, per The Verge.

Why is this concerning?

Tesla's aggressive rollout strategy could put drivers, pedestrians, and passengers at risk — especially as federal oversight appears to be weakening. Since 2016, at least 58 people have died in crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving features, according to public trackers.

The problem isn't just limited to one company. Without federal rules and a strong enforcement arm at NHTSA — whose staff has been cut back significantly — there's little to stop other automakers from doing the same. States like California have stepped up in the past, suspending permits after serious incidents, but they don't have the power to issue recalls or set national safety standards.

Beyond the immediate safety risks, this regulatory gray area could slow public adoption of electric vehicles if consumers lose trust in the technology — a worrying trend as we work to move away from gas-powered cars and reduce air pollution.

What's being done about it?

While NHTSA is reviewing Tesla's recent robotaxi incidents, meaningful action may be limited unless broader regulatory reforms are made. Still, some senators have pushed for tighter restrictions on automated driving tech.

In the meantime, consumers can advocate for safer streets by supporting local policies that demand more transparency and oversight in autonomous vehicle testing.

And if you're looking for a safe, sustainable ride, public transit, e-bikes, and certified EVs — driven by humans — remain strong, clean options that help reduce pollution without compromising safety.

