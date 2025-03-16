Experts say Tesla leadership shakeup could transform the company forever: 'The stars are aligning'

"It's impossible to separate the news from its context."

Tesla had two of the top-selling electric vehicles in 2024, according to Cox Automotive, with its Model Y and Model 3 accounting for 40% of all EVs sold in the U.S. However, the automaker has lost some of the top car-designing talent who helped make the brand what it is today.

What's happening?

Electrek reported that Director of Design David Imai, who had been with Tesla since 2011, left the company in February to take on the role of chief designer with Arc Boats, which is focused on the development of electric watercraft.

The departure comes after Bernard Lee, who had been with Tesla since 2009 and served as senior manager of vehicle design for more than four years, moved on from the automaker in November, according to his LinkedIn.

"The stars are aligning for a reckoning," Fast Company argued. The publication cited safety concerns, design and execution issues, and lawsuits as among the automaker's troubles. Tesla also recalled approximately 5 million vehicles last year, making its EVs the most recalled car brand in 2024, according to Levine & Slavit.

"It's impossible to separate the news from its context," Fast Company said of the departures.

Why is this important?

Tesla is widely credited for revitalizing an all-but-dead electric vehicle industry in the early 2000s, and its success has benefited the private sector and consumers, as more and more competition is entering the market and contributing to lower EV costs.

The booming EV industry has been good not only for EV drivers, who generally spend much less money on gas and maintenance than those with gas-powered vehicles, but also for the planet.

Even when taking into consideration emissions associated with mining for battery materials, manufacturing, and charging, EVs account for much less harmful pollution over their lifetimes, as they don't spew asthma-linked tailpipe fumes.

Ultimately, the departures of Imai and Lee raise questions about whether the brand will be able to make good on promised innovations, including a more affordable model.

What else should I know about the Tesla departures?

Electrek pointed out that Tesla "still has several talented car designers on its staff" but questioned whether morale at the company will be low given the back-to-back departures of top-tier talent. Morale was already low after the automaker laid off thousands of workers in 2024.

"While some turnover is to be expected, the exodus at Tesla would be alarming to any other major company," one commenter said.

The company may yet find its footing after Business Insider reported on Feb. 26 that its shares had dropped 25% in 2025. Tesla generally has some of the most loyal customers around, though that loyalty is seemingly being tested as co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has become more involved in the political realm.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks alleging that Musk "has been exercising an unconstitutional degree of power for a government official who has not been confirmed by the Senate," per Politico.

Even if Tesla fails to deliver on its much-anticipated more affordable EV model — or if you're someone who is searching for a different type of EV — a number of established and emerging auto brands are providing consumers with plenty of options on the market.

