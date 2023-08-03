  • Business Business

Report shows Tesla is getting new customers from a surprising source: ‘I’m not buying a piece of crap because of brand loyalty’

“I thought they would’ve continued down the path.”

by Wes Stenzel
Toyota alternative, Users sounded off against Toyota

Photo Credit: iStock

Unimpressed with Toyota’s electric offerings, consumers are abandoning the automaker for rival Tesla.

According to analyst Tom Libby at Automotive News, Toyota tends to be “neck and neck” with competitors like Chevrolet and Ford, but a recent report from S&P Global Mobility showed that the Japanese automaker has fallen behind its peers in brand loyalty in the first four months of 2023.

The number of Toyota drivers who switched to Teslas doubled in the last year, according to Inside EVs. Tesla has the highest rate of brand loyalty, followed by Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Kia, and Hyundai. 

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity since they can save drivers money on gas and have a substantially lower impact on the environment. Because gas-powered vehicles can emit more than 100,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, driving an EV is one of the simplest changes you can make to your lifestyle to dramatically shrinks your carbon footprint.

In a thread on the subreddit r/electricvehicles, users sounded off against Toyota.

“I thought Toyota would’ve been leading the pack on electric vehicles. After the Prius I thought they would’ve continued down the path of electric. I had an 05’ Camry that I loved but I waited and waited for an electric vehicle from them. Finally when the Lightning was announced, my car was almost 20 yrs old, and it was time for me to jump ship,” one user wrote.

“Our family owned exclusively Toyotas for 15 years or more. We now have a Tesla and a Volvo in our garage. Toyota has just refused to be competitive in the EV space which is mind boggling considering their history with batteries and the Prius. Tesla may not even exist if Toyota had worked their pre existing advantage and moved into EVs earlier,” another user said.

“I owned Toyotas for my entire life. Would have kept going if it wasn’t for their piece of s*** bz4x. I’m not buying a piece of crap because of brand loyalty,” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider