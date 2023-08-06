  • Business Business

Self-driving cars blamed for recent trend among reckless Tesla drivers: ‘How do you think they’re going to behave?’

According to one expert, the misbehavior from Tesla users is unsurprising.

by Jeremiah Budin
Tesla's full self driving crash risk

Photo Credit: iStock

Popular electric vehicle maker Tesla has been teasing its Full Self Driving (FSD) feature for years. The company pushed out its latest version to about 400,000 customers as of early 2023, according to InsideEVs. 

However, there is reason to be concerned that the self-driving Teslas are unsafe for users, pedestrians, and other drivers on the roads. The company was forced to recall the majority of its FSD models after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determined that the feature could pose a “crash risk.”

And now, a disturbing report from the Washington Post has found that the Tesla users themselves are making these already potentially dangerous vehicles even more unsafe by using products called “steering wheel weights” or simply “wheel weights” to trick the function that requires them to pay attention while driving.

The current iteration of Tesla’s FSD feature requires drivers to keep both hands on the wheel at all times. But apparently, many Tesla customers feel that they are above such things and have started purchasing special weights that attach to the steering wheel in order to trick the car. Such devices are widely available on Amazon and Alibaba, according to the Post’s reporting.

Wheel weights have already been involved in at least two incidents: one where a Tesla plowed into a teenager getting off a school bus in North Carolina, causing severe injuries, and another where a Tesla user in Germany fell asleep at the wheel and ended up leading police on a chase, per the Post article.

This is in addition to all the accidents that self-driving Teslas have caused even when users were apparently following the rules. Another report by the Washington Post revealed that Teslas using driver assistance (not necessarily all in FSD mode) have already been involved in a shocking 736 crashes and 17 fatalities over the relatively short course of their existence.

According to one expert, the misbehavior from Tesla users is unsurprising considering the fact that Tesla founder Elon Musk misled them with one of his signature over-promises. 

“Elon Musk’s saying it’s supposed to drive itself. That’s what they’re going to hear,” Carnegie Mellon University professor Philip Koopman, who studies autonomous vehicle safety, told the Post. “How do you think they’re going to behave?”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider